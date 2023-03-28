‘Cocaine Bear’ Officiates Wedding For Kentucky Couple

‘Cocaine Bear’ aka Pablo Escobear may now be living his best afterlife as a stuffed display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun All in Lexington, and now can add wedding officiant to his resume. Posthumously…of course.

2 lovers have officially become 1 with the help of a famous drug-sniffing grizzly — and we’ve got the wedding day photos so you can bear witness to the special occasion. https://t.co/GJZpMVMATO — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2023

Kentuckians Alexandra and Armando said their vows under the watchful eyes of Mr. Escobear. He even donned a top hat for the occasion! The museum told Roadside America, “As long as you feel that the person marrying you — like Cocaine Bear — has the authority, then that marriage can be binding here in Kentucky.” Congrats to the happy couple!