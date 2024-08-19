KWHL KWHL Logo

Coldplay Officially Is The Highest-Grossing Rock Tour Of All Time

August 19, 2024 7:38AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Coldplay’s current Music of the Spheres World Tour has officially passed Elton John’s record for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the highest-grossing ROCK tour of all time. Elton’s tour brought in $939.1 million while Coldplay just banked $945.7 million and counting. 

And they have a new album dropping October 4!

 

 

On a personal note, frontman Chris Martin’s fiancee, Dakota Johnson is squashing rumors of a split.

MORE HERE

