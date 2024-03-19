College Students Pitch In To Buy Plane Ticket Home For Security Guard

Students from Raymond Hall at Providence College in Rhode Island all wanted to do something big to show their appreciation for a beloved dorm security guard. The students feel like James Mogaji is like family.

So for his birthday, they held an online fundraiser hoping to raise $3000 for a ticket to Nigeria to see his family by the end of the semester. They reached that goal within HOURS. He hasn’t been able to see his family in over a decade! That’s not all, the boys throwing him a birthday party was the first time anyone has celebrated James’ birthday since he’s been in the U.S.!