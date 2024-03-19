KWHL KWHL Logo

College Students Pitch In To Buy Plane Ticket Home For Security Guard

March 19, 2024 7:20AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Students from Raymond Hall at Providence College in Rhode Island all wanted to do something big to show their appreciation for a beloved dorm security guard. The students feel like James Mogaji is like family.

So for his birthday, they held an online fundraiser hoping to raise $3000 for a ticket to Nigeria to see his family by the end of the semester. They reached that goal within HOURS.   He hasn’t been able to see his family in over a decade! That’s not all, the boys throwing him a birthday party was the first time anyone has celebrated James’ birthday since he’s been in the U.S.!

