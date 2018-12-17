Commissioner says Governor plans to pursue dividend back pay

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on the Alaska budget draft (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Alaska’s revenue commissioner says Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to pursue his goal of repaying Alaskans money they missed out when checks from the state’s oil-wealth fund were capped.

During the campaign, Dunleavy said he supported paying residents a full Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend and money they missed out on when payouts the last three years were reduced amid a state budget deficit.

Dunleavy proposed a full dividend as part of his budget draft released Friday.

Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman says repayments are likely to be a big issue and may require separate legislation. He says that Dunleavy has been clear that this is a big issue for him.

3:35 p.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s initial budget draft includes a full payout from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund for residents next year, but not money Alaskans missed out on during the three years checks were capped.

The draft was described as a starting point released ahead of a Saturday deadline that works off the budget document that Gov. Bill Walker’s administration pulled together before Walker left office.

But Dunleavy’s draft relies on a more conservative oil price. With the full dividend payout, his budget office says the draft would leave a projected $1.6-billion gap. Walker didn’t include a full dividend.

During the campaign, Dunleavy said he supported paying residents a full Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend and money they missed out on when payouts were reduced amid a deficit.

He also promoted reducing state spending.

