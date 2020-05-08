Company plans retrieval of unmanned barge on Alaska river
BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK-AM) — A cargo transportation company plans to retrieve an unmanned barge that has been floating down an Alaska river since it came loose from ice that trapped the vessel over the winter. KYUK-AM reported Alaska Logistics LLC said the barge filled with gravel has drifted more than 100 miles down the Kuskokwim River. The company plans to wait for the ice to melt and then retrieve the craft from the river or the open sea if it passes the river mouth. The Seattle-based company plans to drain and inspect the barge before maneuvering it back up the river.