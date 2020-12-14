      Weather Alert

Company targeted by vote fraud claims strikes back at Trump

Dec 14, 2020 @ 9:53am

By JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press Writer
MIAMI (AP) — The head of an electronic voting company being targeted by allies of President Donald Trump said baseless claims that it helped flip the 2020 election for Joe Biden threaten to undermine Americans’ faith in democracy. The chief executive of Florida-based Smartmatic said that the baseless claims will hurt the company’s bottom line. Starting last week it sent letters to Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, Fox News and others demanding a complete retraction. Trump’s allies have maintained that software developed by Smartmatic altered the 2020 election results. Fact-checkers have debunked the far-fetched claims, while Trump’s own attorney general and cybersecurity officials have found no evidence of voter fraud.

 

