Conan O’Brien Making First Appearance On “The Tonight Show” Since He Was Fired

It’s been 14 years since Conan O’Brien was fired as host of “The Tonight Show”, but now he’s heading back to promote his latest project.

O’Brien will appear April 9 to talk about his new travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, streaming on Max. O’Brien’s first hosting gig on Late Night with Conan O’Brien on NBC for almost two decades which led to The Tonight Show.

After he left that gig in 2010, he went on to host Conan on TBS for another 11 years.

O’Brien’s upcoming show centers around visiting friends all over the world he’s made through his podcast.