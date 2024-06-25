KWHL KWHL Logo

Concession Stand Worker Surprised By Bear In Gatlinburg

June 25, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

A comical moment turned into a scary encounter for an oblivious concession stand worker bringing in supplies, only to find a bear!  Customers grabbed video of the bear behind the counter at the Anakeesta Mountaintop Adventure Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee:  “He’s drooling. He’s all about this gumbo!”

The bear had a snack then turned to run out the back where he came in, only to find an employee carrying a large pot of food. The bear swiped at her as he ran off…she was spooked but not hurt.

