Congressional Hearing Reveals “Nonhuman Biologics” AKA Aliens On Earth

July 31, 2023 8:44AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Did you happen to hear about the Congressional UFO hearing last week??    (NBC News posted a list of the five biggest moments.) David Grusch is a retired intelligence officer with the Air Force.  He said under oath that people with first-hand knowledge have told him we’ve recovered UFOs before . . . or “UAPs” as they’re called now.  When asked if we’ve also recovered bodies, he said yes but used the term “non-human biologics.” So yeah…just casually saying there are alien bodies on Earth…no big deal. LOL

That said, The New York Post hosted a convo with a UFO skeptic to break down the witness testimony, evidence presented and reveal how one of the witnesses is connected to the ghosts and werewolves of Skinwalker Ranch.

What do you think of all this?

