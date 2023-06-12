KWHL KWHL Logo

Conor McGregor Sends Mascot To Hospital In Planned Stunt Gone Awry

June 12, 2023 6:58AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Well nobody saw this coming right?

So it was SUPPOSED to be a fun little bit where Miami Heat mascot Burnie has his big boxing gloves to “fight” Conor McGregor, and Conor can pitch his pain relief spray. But what ACTUALLY HAPPENED was Conor landing two punches and knocking Burnie out. Sent him to the hospital. Guess McGregor’s acting skills need a little work.

He’s going to be okay, and back for their next home game. 

