      Weather Alert

Conservation groups sue government over Alaska mining road

Aug 5, 2020 @ 11:03am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a right-of-way permit through the Northwest Alaska wilderness approved by the federal government for an industrial road  to the Ambler mining district. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Trustees for Alaska and the Western Mining Action Project filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center and eight other groups. The lawsuit alleges the Bureau of Land Management and other defendants failed to follow federal environmental laws and regulations. The bureau issued a July decision saying the road stretching 200 miles will boost state revenues and employ thousands of workers.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.