Contract Alaska pipeline worker mauled by black bear
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The company that operates the trans-Alaska pipeline system says a contract worker was mauled by a bear and seriously injured while running on a public road near a pump station. The worker was identified by Alaska State Troopers as 53-year-old Michael Becwar of Wasilla. Katie Pesznecker with Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said Tuesday that Becwar is expected to recover. She says the incident happened Friday evening on a recreation route for employees based at remote Pump Station 5. She says the station is on the south side of the Brooks Range.