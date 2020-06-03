      Weather Alert

Contract Alaska pipeline worker mauled by black bear

Jun 2, 2020 @ 5:40pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The company that operates the trans-Alaska pipeline system says a contract worker was mauled by a bear and seriously injured while running on a public road near a pump station. The worker was identified by Alaska State Troopers as 53-year-old Michael Becwar of Wasilla. Katie Pesznecker with Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said Tuesday that Becwar is expected to recover. She says the incident happened Friday evening on a recreation route for employees based at remote Pump Station 5. She says the station is on the south side of the Brooks Range.

