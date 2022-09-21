KWHL KWHL Logo

“Corn Kid” Still Riding His Viral Fame

September 21, 2022 4:32AM AKDT
“Corn Kid” Still Riding His Viral Fame

“Corn Kid” Tariq got tons of attention for his purely adorable love of corn…and excitement that it was actually real…and he’s still riding that wave of viral fame! He appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show” to test out other corn products, and says other things he loves included, watermelon, apples, broccoli, soccer, school and reading to his new baby sister!

Before trying a corn-flavored soda…he PROPOSES A TOAST. So cute!  But did he like it?  Nope.  Plus, Chipotle has used him in an ad!

And he had a day named after him when he visited the Corn Palace in South Dakota!

And he went to the Pinocchio premiere where he admitted he doesn’t know who Tom Hanks is…ADORABLE!

Keep doing your thing, Corn Kid!!

 

