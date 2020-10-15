      Weather Alert

Coronavirus cluster among Juneau homeless population grows

Oct 15, 2020 @ 10:11am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a cluster of coronavirus cases among the homeless population in Alaska’s capital city has increased to include 31 people. KTOO Public Media reports that Juneau city officials have responded by closing the downtown public library for indoor service. The city plans to reopen Centennial Hall as an isolation facility. Juneau health officials tested 130 people at shelters and housing facilities Friday, with nine testing positive as processing continued. St. Vincent’s emergency shelter Director Dave Ringle says officials do not completely understand the reasons for the increased number of virus cases among the homeless population.

