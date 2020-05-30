      Weather Alert

Coronavirus protest concert blocked by Utah judge

May 29, 2020 @ 9:17pm

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has blocked a concert protesting coronavirus restrictions, siding with county health officials who said the event expected to attract thousands of people could worsen the pandemic. Judge Dianna Gibson decided Friday there was a real risk of spreading the virus among the audience and others. The decision came hours after Utah marked its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 343. Organizers didn’t immediately say whether they would cancel the concert by Nashville-based country singer Collin Raye. The event was also aimed at supporting business hurt by the crisis.

