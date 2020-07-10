      Weather Alert

Coroner releases autopsy on fatal shooting by LA deputy

Jul 10, 2020 @ 10:45am

By JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner has released the autopsy report on an allegedly armed young man shot by a sheriff’s deputy that the Sheriff’s Department had requested remain confidential under a security hold. Like the results of an independent autopsy released earlier this week by a family attorney, the official report shows 18-year-old Andres Guardado Pinedo was shot in the back five times in June. Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas says he released the report after after considering the administration of justice and the public’s right to know. Lucas says he believes government can be more timely and transparent in sharing information.

