Country Singer Jelly Roll Sings To Inmates, Gives Free Tickets For Life To Vietnam Vet
September 15, 2023 8:24AM AKDT
You may have heard up and coming country singer Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor”. It’s been popular with inmates, so he recently stopped by a jail in Chesterfield, Virginia to give a motivational speech to the inmates and also had one most epic sing alongs to his hit song.
Then at his recent show in Vegas, he spotted a Vietnam vet in the crowd and stopped to thank him for his service. He also promised he’ll never pay for another tickets to his shows!
