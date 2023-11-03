Country Star Releases Video Of Adults Raiding His Halloween Candy

Country music star Cody Tate posted a video from his doorbell camera putting these adults on blast for raiding all the candy in Halloween bowl. He posted it on Instagram saying, “I figured it would happen but not adults.”

He lives in Texas and had a sign posted on the door asking trick-or-treaters to take only one piece of candy from the bucket. However, these kids and the adults took all the candy for themselves. It set up a flurry of comments from people furious at the lesson these adults are teaching their kids.