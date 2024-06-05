KWHL KWHL Logo

Couple Finds $100,000 Magnet Fishing…And Get To KEEP It

June 5, 2024 7:53AM AKDT
A couple found $100,000 dollars in a New York park…and it looks like they’ll get to keep it!

James and Barbie took up magnet fishing (lowering magnets into water to find metal objects) during the pandemic, and have found grenades, coins, jewelry, and even a motorcycle. But they recently found a safe in the lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on May 31st that ended up having lots of $100 bills. They took what they found to the NYPD. But there was no way to know who owned the safe and the money was not linked to a crime, so FINDERS KEEPERS! 

 

