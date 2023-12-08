KWHL KWHL Logo

Couple Gets Married In A Car Wash

December 8, 2023 9:29AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Here’s an interesting setting for a wedding ceremony…going through a car wash!!  Bruce Melvin and his girlfriend of five years, Ingrid Holmes, are now kinda local celebrities in their hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. after a charming video of their wedding ceremony got out.

In the video they are in the front seats of their car, while a marriage officiant is perched behind them. They say their vows as they move through the car wash. You can see colored lights beaming into the vehicle, soap suds sliding down the windows, and loud sounds from the wash tools banging against the “venue,” which sometimes makes it hard to hear. As for why? Bruce said “I have unlimited car wash and wash my car every day, and we were going through the car wash discussing prices and venues. Why don’t we just get married going through the car wash!’” So they did! 

 

