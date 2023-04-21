KWHL KWHL Logo

Couple Renovates Old Laundromat Into Community Hangout

April 21, 2023
This idea is so cool! Jon and Erin Carpenter spent nearly three months renovating this rundown laundromat to give it new life, and make it a place people like to hang out! They got the idea on an RV trip where they needed to use laundromats.

They saw first-hand how it created a sense of community from families, to young people to others wanting to work on their laptop. They settled down in Charlestown, SC after 4 months on the road and found this rundown laundromat in disrepair come on the market. They brought design skills and technology to revamp the place and it’s been a big hit!

