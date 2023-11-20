KWHL KWHL Logo

Couple Who Met At A Blind Date Photoshoot Get Married

November 20, 2023 9:08AM AKST
Source: YouTube

A couple who met on a blind date photoshoot…got married!!!

Hannah Brink is a photographer that was doing a blind date photoshoot and she said the chemistry immediately with these two was off the charts. 

He said, “I just figured I would go into it and meet someone who could be fun to grab a beer with, or talk to, but nothing like a relationship. But then I ended up finding the girl of my dreams.”

So they recreated some of the original pictures at their wedding and are now expecting a baby boy!! 

