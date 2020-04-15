Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that medication abortions can be provided in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was among several developments in Republican-led states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee, where governors have sought to prohibit almost all abortions by classifying them as elective procedures that should be put off during the public health crisis. In the Texas case, a three-judge panel said late Monday that abortions typically administered through two pills — one taken at the clinic and one at home — can resume.