COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Aug 4, 2020 @ 10:17am

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Health experts say the coronavirus pandemic might disrupt another disease: a rare paralyzing illness that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade. Scientists once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for that illness, known as AFM. The mysterious condition has been spiking every other year starting in late summer. But mask wearing, school closures and others measures designed to stop spread of the coronavirus may also hamper spread of the virus suspected of causing the paralyzing disease. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reminded parents and doctors to watch for it.

