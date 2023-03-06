KWHL KWHL Logo

“Creed III” Wins At The Box Office

March 6, 2023 7:22AM AKST
Creed III knocked out the weekend box office competition with an impressive $58.7 million debut, which set a record for the franchise. The global tally was higher than expected at $100.4 million. Star Michael B. Jordan directed this one that brought stellar reviews and strong audience scores going into its first weekend. In a distant second place, Marvel’s superhero adventure Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collected roughly $12 million.

