Creepy Doll Found In An Old Suitcase During Renovations

People are losing their minds over these videos on TikTok (@stonestack_renovation) of what a couple found while renovating their old home in the UK. They found a suitcase tucked deep inside an attic wall with a creepy doll inside.

After they found the doll, strange things began occurring. Then an online comment gave them a huge clue of what kind of doll it is. (The dress of the doll hides a roll of toilet paper.)