      Weather Alert

Crew member on Alaska ferry tests positive for coronavirus

Aug 11, 2020 @ 9:23am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A crew member on an Alaska state ferry has tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused a cancellation of the service in Southeast Alaska. The Alaska Marine Highway System says the planned run of the ferry M/V LeConte in Lynn Canal near Juneau was canceled Sunday after the diagnosis was obtained. The highway system says the crew member recently returned home after a two-week rotation on the LeConte. The remainder of the LeConte’s crew was not cleared to travel until the early morning hours of Sunday, leading to the decision to postpone the sailing to Haines and Skagway until Wednesday.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.