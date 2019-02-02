Crew of missing plane presumed dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on missing medical transport plane in Alaska (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

The owners of an air ambulance that went missing in Alaska say they’ll try to find the bodies of three people who presumably died in a crash.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that it was suspending the search for the King Air 200 that vanished Tuesday en route to pick up a patient in the tiny community of Kake.

The Coast Guard searched hundreds of square miles by land and sea. Some wreckage was found but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was from the missing plane.

Guardian Flight, which owns the plane, says it will continue efforts to recover the bodies of the pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, calling them “lost employees.”

The wreckage was found about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Kake.

6:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard is suspending the search for a missing air ambulance in Alaska.

The twin-engine King Air 200 plane disappeared with three people on board Tuesday while on its way to pick up a patient in the tiny community of Kake.

An aircraft wing part and other debris were found Wednesday but the Coast Guard says it has not been able to confirm the debris is from the missing plane.

Randy Lyman with Guardian Flight said in a statement Thursday that the company is “resigned to accept that the aircraft was ours,” referring to the debris.

The company says those on board the missing plane are the pilot, 63-year-old Patrick Coyle, the flight nurse, 30-year-old Stacie Rae Morse, and the flight paramedic, 43-year-old Margaret Langston.

1 p.m.

Officials with a medical flight company that owns a missing air ambulance in Alaska say aircraft debris found at the search site strongly indicates that it came from their plane.

The Coast Guard says it has not been able to confirm that the aircraft wing part found Wednesday and other debris found is from the twin-engine King Air 200 plane that disappeared with three people on board Tuesday. The plane was on its way to pick up a patient in the tiny community of Kake.

The debris was found about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Kake near the last known position of the plane.

Randy Lyman with Guardian Flight said in a statement Thursday that while the search is continuing, the company is “resigned to accept that the aircraft was ours,” referring to the debris.

The company says those on board the missing plane are the pilot, 63-year-old Patrick Coyle, the flight nurse, 30-year-old Stacie Rae Morse, and the flight paramedic, 43-year-old Margaret Langston. The company earlier said Langston’s last name was Allen, but Lyman said Thursday she was recently married and her last name is now Langston.

The company says all are based in Juneau.

10:55 a.m.

Authorities in Alaska say an aircraft wing part has been found in the sea near the last known position of a medical transport plane that went missing with three people on board.

Searchers on Thursday focused on the area where the wing part was found Wednesday in water near Admiralty Island in southeastern Alaska.

The Coast Guard says additional aircraft debris was found later in the same area.

The Coast Guard says it has not confirmed that the debris came from the missing King Air 200 plane operated by the Guardian Flight medical transportation company.

The twin-engine plane took off from Anchorage Tuesday and was expected to land in the tiny community of Kake to pick up a patient but never arrived. Kake is 22 miles (35-kilometers) from the search site.

A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were aboard.

