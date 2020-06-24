      Weather Alert

Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator

Jun 24, 2020 @ 9:40am

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he was prepared to activate the National Guard to protect state properties. Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters. Statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg were dragged away. The unrest followed weeks of mostly peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

