KWHL KWHL Logo

Cruise Passengers Stranded In Africa After Missing “All-Aboard”

April 2, 2024 10:01AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Six Americans and two Australians were stranded on an African island after failing to return to their cruise ship on time. Worse still, even though the ship was still anchored when they arrived, the captain allegedly refused to let them on.

Jay and Jill Campbell of South Carolina were part of the group that was left behind. They said their tour’s operator notified the cruise captain that they were going to be late to rejoin the ship and the local Coast Guard tried to get them on the vessel, but they weren’t allowed to board. Campbell told the “Today” show: “We were able to get to a tour agency there to arrange flights to the next port of call … Very difficult process — you’re dealing with multiple languages, language barriers, you’re dealing with different currencies … finding someone that even has dollars … trying to get an agent to understand where we need to get to.”

A Norwegian spokesperson didn’t seem to have much sympathy for the situation saying, “guests are responsible for ensuring they return to the ship at the published time.”

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Whiskey In The JarMetallica
4:58pm
If It Doesnt HurtNothing More
4:47pm
Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana
4:42pm
Man In The BoxAlice In Chains
4:36pm
Send The Pain BelowChevelle
4:32pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
2

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
3

St Jude Rocks Radiothon with KWHL
4

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th
5

Kevin Bacon Is Going Back To The “Footloose” High School For Prom