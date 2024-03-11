KWHL KWHL Logo

Cruise Ship Turns Into Rescue Boat

March 11, 2024 2:39AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The largest cruise ship in the world rescued 14 people Sunday who had been stranded on a small boat for eight days.

Alessandra Amodio was traveling on Royal Caribbeans’s Icon of the Seas with her family when the rescue happened. She watching the whole scene from the windows of the lunch buffet. People on the tiny craft were waving a large white flag.

“We were really surprised and honestly a little freaked out,” “We’ve been on a handful of cruises and never seen something like this happen. It was crazy to think that these people were stuck at sea for so long, and we were all on board excited and relieved that the ship was able to rescue them.”

“The boat turned around, and we pulled up as close as we could to them and stopped.” RCC (Royal Caribbean) deployed a small zodiac-type rescue boat to investigate.

