Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread
By MARINA VILLENEUVE and DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is banning indoor dining again at New York City restaurants. The Democrat announced the restrictions Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climbed in the city. The governor’s order comes despite opposition from the beleaguered restaurant industry, which warned of holiday season lay-offs at a time when the federal government has yet to pass additional COVID-19 relief. As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. Cuomo said the shutdown of indoor dining will be evaluated in two weeks.