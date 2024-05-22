KWHL KWHL Logo

Cute Baby Wants To Stay In A Fancy Hotel

May 22, 2024 8:26AM AKDT
There’s a charming video online of a dad holding an adorable baby and a question is asked, to which the baby answers first.

 According to the caption, the aunt asks a question off-screen to them and another little girl about staying at a nice hotel.  The baby raises her hand immediately as they all say “me!” 

 

  It’s so great that the hotel even responded. And the comments don’t disappoint: one comment says, “Perchance I shall attend the four seasons Orlando”. Another one: “I beg you mother, take father and I to the four seasons Orlando”. And another: “Indeed mother, I would be amused by attending the four season Orlando”.

