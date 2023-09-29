KWHL KWHL Logo

Cutie 4-Year-Old Sells Lemonade “To Help Sick Kids”

September 29, 2023 8:38AM AKDT
Carter Dominguez is already a budding entrepreneur at just four years old selling lemonade, but not for money for himself! 

 

Carter sold lemonade all day Wednesday to family, friends, and passersby and is donating 100 percent of his earnings ($262) for the Variety Club. That’s an organization whose mission is to “transform, uplift, and enrich the lives of children living with illness, disability, and disadvantage in Western New York. Carter also says he wants to be just like dad, who owns his own business. 

Carter’s dad  said, “He wants to do it multiple times a year and find ways to make more money.”

 

