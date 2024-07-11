KWHL KWHL Logo

Cypress Hill Making Another “Simpsons” Prediction Come True

July 11, 2024 7:27AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Simpsons have long had a reputation of predicting future events in their storylines, and here’s another one that came to fruition after nearly 30 years.

Cypress Hill announced they were finally performing with the London Symphony Orchestra. During the shows’ beloved 1996 episode, “Homerpalooza,” Cypress Hill accidentally booked the London Symphony Orchestra to perform with them at the festival, “possibly while high.”

On Wednesday night, Cypress Hill ACTUALLY DID perform with the London Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Yet another prediction of the future that The Simpsons got right.

HERE ARE 31 OTHER TIMES THEY PREDICTED THE FUTURE

Recently Played

CorduroyPearl Jam
12:37am
MagneticWage War
12:34am
MagneticWage War
12:34am
Life Is BeautifulSixx A.M.
12:30am
EverlongFoo Fighters
12:26am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Wildfire forces Alaska’s Denali National Park to temporarily close entrance
2

Alaska court weighing arguments in case challenging the use of public money for private schools
3

There I Ruined It – “Baby”
4

Melting of Alaska’s Juneau icefield accelerates, losing snow nearly 5 times faster than in the 1980s
5

Cirque Du Soleil Launches Film and TV Studio