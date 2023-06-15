KWHL KWHL Logo

DA Says “Rust” Armorer May Have Been Hungover

June 15, 2023 5:31AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Prosecutors in Rust shooting case claim to have witnesses who will testify that the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the gun. The Santa Fe District Attorney filed new documents claiming Gutierrez-Reed “was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust.”

Her attorney is blasting the move saying they are “resorting to character assassination” because of how mishandled the case. He insists his client tried to keep the set safe but was stretched too thin.  “This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat.”

Recently Played

Got The LifeKorn
11:12pm
Blood In The WaterAyron Jones
11:09pm
The RedChevelle
11:05pm
Lake Of Fire (cover)Nirvana
10:56pm
72 SeasonsMetallica
10:50pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more
2

Tragedy that left 5 dead or missing puts spotlight on safety in Alaska charter fishing industry
3

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs “Peaches” At His School Talent Show
4

Did Aliens Land In This Las Vegas Backyard?
5

Military Dad Travels 30 Hours To Surprise Daughter At Graduation