DA Says “Rust” Armorer May Have Been Hungover

Prosecutors in Rust shooting case claim to have witnesses who will testify that the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the gun. The Santa Fe District Attorney filed new documents claiming Gutierrez-Reed “was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust.”

Her attorney is blasting the move saying they are “resorting to character assassination” because of how mishandled the case. He insists his client tried to keep the set safe but was stretched too thin. “This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat.”