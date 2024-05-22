KWHL KWHL Logo

Dad Helps Daughter Pull Off Fiddle Performance With Broken Hand

May 22, 2024 8:20AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

An 18-year-old who broke her wrist two days before a big performance was able to let the show go on with the help of her dad! 

Mary Leahy fell off a farm cart and broke her wrist two days before she was set to play the fiddle at the Peterborough Music Festival. It was her right wrist which should hold the bow. But instead of canceling her performance, she had a stunt bow man in her dad, who happened to be one of the best fiddle players in Canada. He even toured with Shania Twain! 

Dad oscillated the bow while Mary played the chords with her healthy hand. She said, “His left hand was playing the fingers on my back (which) was tickling me, while I had to imagine myself playing the bow with my right hand.”

