KWHL KWHL Logo

Dad In A Wheelchair Pulls Off Awesome Dance With His Daughter

April 19, 2023 7:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

In 2006, Charles Potter was hit by a drunk driver in Virginia and it left him in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down.

It happened before his youngest daughter, Charlize, was even born. And she’s in a dance class where they perform a daddy daughter dance…and they just make adjustments to the routine. They still twirl, and she does awesome moves on his lap…it’s adorable! He’s got an amazing outlook on his adjusted life. “There are better days ahead for sure. They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldier.”

Recently Played

Flying High AgainOzzy Osbourne|
1:21pm
RescuedFoo Fighters|
1:17pm
ZeroSmashing Pumpkins|
1:14pm
Push ItStatic-x|
1:11pm
Meeting The MasterGreta Van Fleet|
1:07pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
2

660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges
3

Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death
4

Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building
5

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations