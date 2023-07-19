Dad’s Hilarious Reaction To Daughter’s Birth Goes Viral

KWHL KWHL Logo

July 19, 2023 6:29AM AKDT
Witnessing the miracle of childbirth is one of life’s greatest gifts…it can be emotional…it can also SHOCK YOU.

That’s more of the lane we’re in with 32-year-old Brett Sills, from Jonesboro, Arkansas. When he saw the birth of his third baby, had him shook. His girlfriend Amanda, was in labor for six hours but got a kick out of the funny pics after looking closely at them. She put them on Facebook, and they’ve gotten lots of laughs. He contends there were other pictures where he’s smiling, but she didn’t post those LOL! 

