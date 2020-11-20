      Weather Alert

Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May

Nov 20, 2020 @ 11:53am

By DAVID CRARY and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
The coronavirus surge is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. just as a vaccine appears close at hand. The country is now averaging over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day — the highest since the calamitous spring in and around New York City. Total confirmed infections have eclipsed more than 11.7 million, after the biggest one-day gain on record Thursday — almost 188,000. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 hit another all-time high at more than 80,000.

 

