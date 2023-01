The Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin posted a video of Damar thanking fans, followers, teammates and especially those who played a role in saving his life following his cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football.

In a heartfelt message, he left nobody out as he says he needed time to process all that happened. He believes God has used him as a vessel to unite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da ar Hamlin

Well done, Damar!