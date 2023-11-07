“Dancing With The Stars” Announces Taylor Swift Theme Night

Fun fact: Taylor Swift has a history of working with “Dancing With The Stars”. She actually performed on Seasons 9, 11 and 15 (the show is currently in its 32nd season).

Now the show is planning a Taylor Swift theme night Tuesday, November 21st. Each of the six remaining couples will dance to her music. The show has another connection to Tay in that Samantha Moore, the longtime DWTS choreographer was also the lead choreographer of Swift’s Eras Tour…so she will be a special guest judge on the episode.

In other Taylor news, Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) debuted with the biggest sales week in years, becoming her 13th number one album. It’s the top-selling album in the country for the year in under one week. That makes her the first artist to score six No. 1 album debuts with over 1 million units sold in history.

She also claims 8 of the top 10 slots on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week.