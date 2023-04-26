KWHL KWHL Logo

Daniel Radcliffe Is A Dad

April 26, 2023 6:10AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

“Harry Potter” is a dad! Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, recently welcomed their first baby together, his rep confirmed Tuesday. They were spotted pushing their baby in a stroller Monday in New York.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and worked together again in the 2016 movie Don’t Think Twice. Darke also appeared in Season 3 of Radcliffe’s series Miracle Workers. News broke in March they were expecting.

Recently Played

I Wish You Were HereIncubus|
8:18pm
Change (in The House Of Flies)Deftones|
8:13pm
Meeting The MasterGreta Van Fleet|
8:09pm
The RedChevelle|
8:05pm
Them BonesAlice In Chains|
7:55pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations
2

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois
3

Best Big Brother EVER: Watch The Sweet Way He Greets His Sister Every Morning
4

Taylor Swift Donates To Florida Food Bank Feeding 125,000
5

Rocket science: Alaska sky spiral caused by SpaceX fuel dump