Danny Masterson Found Guilty In Rape Case

Danny Masterson was found guilty on two counts for forcible rape against two women in the retrial of his rape case. The jury was deadlocked on a third count. He faces a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison at a hearing scheduled for August 4th.

Masterson was walked out of the courthouse in handcuffs as he’s considered a potential flight risk. Masterson was arrested in 2020 and charged with drugging and raping three women at his L.A. home between 2001 and 2003. Jurors couldn’t reach a decision on three counts during his previous trial in late 2022, and a mistrial was declared.

Deputy D.A. Ariel Anson pointed some of the blame on the Church of Scientology, saying the church would protect Masterson and excommunicate his accusers if they tried to go to police. All three victims were members of the church. Months ago, Masterson’s co-star from “That 70s Show” and “The Ranch”, Ashton Kutcher, hoped the allegations weren’t true, but said ‘I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.’

There were shocking accusations revealed in the first trial: