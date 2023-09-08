Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years To Life For Rape

Actor Danny Masterson was given the maximum sentence of 30-years-to-life for raping two women in 2001 and 2003. Best known for That 70’s Show and Netflix’s The Ranch, Masterson has always maintained his innocence and didn’t visibly react when he learned his fate in court yesterday. He will be up for parole after 25 years but can be held for life.

The three women in the case said his crimes had ruined their lives, and asked the judge to give him life behind bars. Masterson waved his right to speak. He was found guilty in May on two of the three charges, but the jury couldn’t agree on a third count of rape, which would have gotten him 10 more years. He’s been in custody since the conviction.