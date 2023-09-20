Danny Masterson’s Wife Files For Divorce

She walked hand in hand into court each day during his trial and sentencing, and now Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Philips, has filed for divorce. She filed Monday, two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000’s.

Her lawyer released a statement saying: “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,”

The couple married in 2011 and share a nine-year-old daughter. This is surprising to many, as a source told People after the sentencing that she “loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”