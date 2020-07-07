      Weather Alert

Data-mining firm Palantir files for stealth public offering

Jul 7, 2020 @ 9:31am

The Associated Press
The Silicon Valley data-mining firm Palantir Technologies confidentially filed to go public, setting up what could be the biggest stock offering from a technology company since Uber’s debut last year. The company co-founded in 2004 by investors including Peter Thiel works with governments, law enforcement agencies and the defense establishment to organize and analyze huge volumes of data. With the U.S. stock market rallying in recent weeks, a number of tech companies have gone public. They include Vroom, which sells used vehicles online, and Lemonade, an insurance start up.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams