Data Shows 1999 Was Music’s Best and Worst Year

30 years of data tracking shows while 1999 was the Music Industries most profitable year, it was also the same year that gave us Napster and almost immediately CDs were out and Streaming was in.
30 years of the music industry, visualised. – It's not been an easy path for artists, publishers or record labels. Few industries have seen such sharp shifts in format and medium. – The '80s were the age of Vinyl and Cassettes before the CD took the crown and reigned as the dominant format for almost 20 years. – But the Internet boom of the late '90s brought file-sharing, piracy and a living nightmare for music execs and artists. – The infamous sharing service Napster was founded in 1999. Coincidentally the same year the US music industry peaked. – After that, it was a lot of doom and gloom. The download market helped to stop the ship from sinking completely, but the industry had still halved in roughly a decade. – But now streaming is taking off in a big way and the music industry is, at last, back to growth. Here comes the sun ☀️, and it's streaming in. – Data from the RIAA.