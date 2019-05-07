Data Shows 1999 Was Music’s Best and Worst Year

View this post on Instagram

30 years of the music industry, visualised. – It's not been an easy path for artists, publishers or record labels. Few industries have seen such sharp shifts in format and medium. – The '80s were the age of Vinyl and Cassettes before the CD took the crown and reigned as the dominant format for almost 20 years. – But the Internet boom of the late '90s brought file-sharing, piracy and a living nightmare for music execs and artists. – The infamous sharing service Napster was founded in 1999. Coincidentally the same year the US music industry peaked. – After that, it was a lot of doom and gloom. The download market helped to stop the ship from sinking completely, but the industry had still halved in roughly a decade. – But now streaming is taking off in a big way and the music industry is, at last, back to growth. Here comes the sun ☀️, and it's streaming in. – Data from the RIAA.