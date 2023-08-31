Daughter Donates A Kidney To Her Mom

KWHL KWHL Logo

Brooke Lyle’s mom Jessica Jordan has lived with granulomatosis, a rare autoimmune disease, for over 12 years. She started dialysis and knew she was headed for a kidney transplant. Jessica’s twin brother, Brooke’s uncle, was set to be the donor until he passed away.

So when Brooke saw what a hard time her mom was having, she asked what the minimum age was to be a kidney donor. It’s 18 and she was 17, but said she wanted to do it! Her doctors were for it and created an even deeper bond for mother and daughter.

