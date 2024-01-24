Daughter Donates Liver and Kidney To Her Mom

Eileen Harlin is gifting her mom, Julia, with not one but two organs! She donated a kidney and part of her liver to her mom after several health issues left Julia need of transplants.

It didn’t happen all at once though…after the successful liver transplant, Julia found out she was sick again. She said her body was attacking herself and she needed a kidney now, from a living donor. But it’s not recommended for the same donor to donate more than one organ. The University of Maryland medical center had an ethics meeting and decided she could do it. So Eileen became their first multiple donor for the same recipient. And Julia is doing much better!