KWHL KWHL Logo

Daughter Donates Liver and Kidney To Her Mom

January 24, 2024 7:10AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Eileen Harlin is gifting her mom, Julia, with not one but two organs! She donated a kidney and part of her liver to her mom after several health issues left Julia need of transplants.

It didn’t happen all at once though…after the successful liver transplant, Julia found out she was sick again.  She said her body was attacking herself and she needed a kidney now, from a living donor. But it’s not recommended for the same donor to donate more than one organ. The University of Maryland medical center had an ethics meeting and decided she could do it. So Eileen became their first multiple donor for the same recipient. And Julia is doing much better!

Recently Played

When Im Gone3 Doors Down
8:04pm
72 SeasonsMetallica
7:58pm
Big MeFoo Fighters
7:49pm
ArtificialDaughtry
7:46pm
Girls Girls GirlsMotley Crue
7:42pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2 dead, 3 rescued after a boat overturns near a southeast Alaska community
2

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
3

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
4

Officials respond to pipeline leak at Point Thomson gas field on Alaska’s North Slope
5

Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter Recreate Her “Chicken Or Tuna” Moment